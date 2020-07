Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming townhome with hardwood floors & granite kitchen and a 2-Car GARAGE. Shows

great! Two-story ceiling in den, small office area at the top of the stairs. Community Pool! NO SMOKING ALLOWED, pets considered on a case-by-case basis, dogs no larger than 40 lbs. Available May 1, $ 50 per month discount for 2-year lease. See attached instructions & criteria, and complete attached TAR lease application.