943 Golden Grove Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful remolded 3 bedroom two bath two car garage available now for move in. This home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring. When you open your front door you will see your open concept living area where you kitchen over looks the dining and living room, which makes it perfect for entertaining guests. Home offers a fireplace, fenced in back yard, large master suite with both garden tub, walk-in shower and nice closet space. Beautifully landscaped back yard and so much more.. Please call the leasing team at 940-209-0152 today for more information and to schedule a tour.



(RLNE4856229)