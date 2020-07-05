All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

943 Golden Grove Dr

943 Golden Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

943 Golden Grove Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful remolded 3 bedroom two bath two car garage available now for move in. This home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring. When you open your front door you will see your open concept living area where you kitchen over looks the dining and living room, which makes it perfect for entertaining guests. Home offers a fireplace, fenced in back yard, large master suite with both garden tub, walk-in shower and nice closet space. Beautifully landscaped back yard and so much more.. Please call the leasing team at 940-209-0152 today for more information and to schedule a tour.

(RLNE4856229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Golden Grove Dr have any available units?
943 Golden Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Golden Grove Dr have?
Some of 943 Golden Grove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Golden Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
943 Golden Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Golden Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Golden Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 943 Golden Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 943 Golden Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 943 Golden Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Golden Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Golden Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 943 Golden Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 943 Golden Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 943 Golden Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Golden Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Golden Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.

