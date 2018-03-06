All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 923 Boxwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
923 Boxwood Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 3:48 PM

923 Boxwood Drive

923 Boxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

923 Boxwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 Boxwood Drive have any available units?
923 Boxwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 923 Boxwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
923 Boxwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 Boxwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 Boxwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 923 Boxwood Drive offer parking?
No, 923 Boxwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 923 Boxwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 Boxwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 Boxwood Drive have a pool?
No, 923 Boxwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 923 Boxwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 923 Boxwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 923 Boxwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 Boxwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 Boxwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 923 Boxwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District