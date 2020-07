Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

This is great rental home in very quiet neighborhood. The home is very bright and inviting. Downstairs has living area, spacious kitchen and breakfast area and utility room. The upstairs has loft and 3 bedrooms. The loft is perfect for study and kids play area. The backyard has deck and huge storage shed.

Owner holds Texas Real Estate license