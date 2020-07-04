All apartments in Lewisville
857 Winchester Drive
857 Winchester Drive

857 Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

857 Winchester Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Castle Hills floor plan, neat & clean and ready to move right in. Enjoy the spacious family room open to the island kitchen for a great flow while entertaining and enjoying family time. Tons of cabinets and ceramic tile in the kitchen. All but one of the five bedrooms is downstairs. Upstairs would make a great 2nd master with another living room, bedroom and full bath. Relax on the oversized covered front porch or enjoy the backyard view from the wall of windows from the family room. Quick access to Sam Rayburn, Hwy 35, DFW and George Bush. Application fee $40 per 18 year old adult(s), minimum 12 month, please fill out TAR-application. Pets on Case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Winchester Drive have any available units?
857 Winchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Winchester Drive have?
Some of 857 Winchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Winchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
857 Winchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Winchester Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Winchester Drive is pet friendly.
Does 857 Winchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 857 Winchester Drive offers parking.
Does 857 Winchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Winchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Winchester Drive have a pool?
No, 857 Winchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 857 Winchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 857 Winchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Winchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Winchester Drive has units with dishwashers.

