857 Winchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Castle Hills floor plan, neat & clean and ready to move right in. Enjoy the spacious family room open to the island kitchen for a great flow while entertaining and enjoying family time. Tons of cabinets and ceramic tile in the kitchen. All but one of the five bedrooms is downstairs. Upstairs would make a great 2nd master with another living room, bedroom and full bath. Relax on the oversized covered front porch or enjoy the backyard view from the wall of windows from the family room. Quick access to Sam Rayburn, Hwy 35, DFW and George Bush. Application fee $40 per 18 year old adult(s), minimum 12 month, please fill out TAR-application. Pets on Case-by-case basis.