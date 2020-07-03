All apartments in Lewisville
Lewisville, TX
819 Creekside Drive
819 Creekside Drive

819 Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

819 Creekside Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located just minutes from DFW airport, Historic Downtown Lewisville, Lake Lewisville, Lewisville Medical Center, shopping, restaurants & more. Largest floorplan in the complex features 3 bdrms, 3 full baths. Large bdrms all w Lg walk-in closets. 2 bdrms up, 1 down. Master suite has dual vanities. Open living area w soaring ceilings, mirrored accent wall, FP, & wet bar. Kitchen features updated appliances, Lg pantry, and tons of counter space. Fresh paint, decorative lighting, private front & back patio, w carport & add'l storage outside. Upstairs landing is perfect for a small desk or workspace. Great for investors too! Fridge, washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Creekside Drive have any available units?
819 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Creekside Drive have?
Some of 819 Creekside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
819 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 819 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 819 Creekside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 819 Creekside Drive offers parking.
Does 819 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Creekside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 819 Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 819 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 819 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 Creekside Drive has units with dishwashers.

