819 Creekside Drive

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Located just minutes from DFW airport, Historic Downtown Lewisville, Lake Lewisville, Lewisville Medical Center, shopping, restaurants & more. Largest floorplan in the complex features 3 bdrms, 3 full baths. Large bdrms all w Lg walk-in closets. 2 bdrms up, 1 down. Master suite has dual vanities. Open living area w soaring ceilings, mirrored accent wall, FP, & wet bar. Kitchen features updated appliances, Lg pantry, and tons of counter space. Fresh paint, decorative lighting, private front & back patio, w carport & add'l storage outside. Upstairs landing is perfect for a small desk or workspace. Great for investors too! Fridge, washer and dryer included!