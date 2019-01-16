All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 750 Texas 121.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
750 Texas 121
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:35 PM

750 Texas 121

750 East Highway 121 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Vista Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

750 East Highway 121, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD***

Large 3 BR 2 BA Apartment in Squirrel Hill.

This is a charming and spacious, first-floor apartment is 1,700 square feet and contains 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This property has many appealing features beginning with the recently remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has new flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ample storage space via the new cabinetry in both the kitchen and sunroom. The 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms complete the functionality of this apartment. Off-street parking in the rear of the building provides convenience for carrying in groceries. The whole house is bright and neutral, with some preserved original details. Central air conditioning and will be added in April. Laundry is being added to the basement which also offers plenty of storage.

Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer.

No pets, no smoking.

Qualifications: Credit score 650 or above, combined household income 3x rent amount or more, no eviction history, no criminal background that may be deemed a threat to others, good references. $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable).

Located walking distance to Bob O'Connor Golf Course, CMU, Pitt, Chatham, Oakland, and Schenley Park. Short drive to Southside, Station Square, Downtown Pittsburgh, Mt Washington, North Shore, Shadyside. Quick drive to downtown Pittsburgh and everything in the East End.

Please visit www.thefullhousellc.com for a full list of our available rental properties.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Texas 121 have any available units?
750 Texas 121 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Texas 121 have?
Some of 750 Texas 121's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Texas 121 currently offering any rent specials?
750 Texas 121 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Texas 121 pet-friendly?
No, 750 Texas 121 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 750 Texas 121 offer parking?
Yes, 750 Texas 121 offers parking.
Does 750 Texas 121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Texas 121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Texas 121 have a pool?
No, 750 Texas 121 does not have a pool.
Does 750 Texas 121 have accessible units?
No, 750 Texas 121 does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Texas 121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 Texas 121 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Windsor Court
247 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District