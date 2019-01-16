750 Texas 121

Amenities

***PLEASE READ THE FULL AD***



Large 3 BR 2 BA Apartment in Squirrel Hill.



This is a charming and spacious, first-floor apartment is 1,700 square feet and contains 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This property has many appealing features beginning with the recently remodeled kitchen. The kitchen has new flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, ample storage space via the new cabinetry in both the kitchen and sunroom. The 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms complete the functionality of this apartment. Off-street parking in the rear of the building provides convenience for carrying in groceries. The whole house is bright and neutral, with some preserved original details. Central air conditioning and will be added in April. Laundry is being added to the basement which also offers plenty of storage.



Tenant pays for gas, electric, and water/sewer.



No pets, no smoking.



Qualifications: Credit score 650 or above, combined household income 3x rent amount or more, no eviction history, no criminal background that may be deemed a threat to others, good references. $35 application fee per adult tenant (and cosigner, if applicable).



Located walking distance to Bob O'Connor Golf Course, CMU, Pitt, Chatham, Oakland, and Schenley Park. Short drive to Southside, Station Square, Downtown Pittsburgh, Mt Washington, North Shore, Shadyside. Quick drive to downtown Pittsburgh and everything in the East End.



Please visit www.thefullhousellc.com for a full list of our available rental properties.

Contact us to schedule a showing.