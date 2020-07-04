All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 7:57 AM

720 Mandalay Bay Drive

720 Mandalay Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 Mandalay Bay Drive, Lewisville, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Stry With Open Flr Plan: Over 4000 SqFt Huge 5 Bd, 4 B, 3 LV, 2 DN & 2 Car. Blt 2007, Newly Installed Hard Wood Floor Throughout, 2 Inch Wood Blinds, Huge 5 Bdrms with Vaulted Ceilings (All rms come with walk-in closets, 358 Sqft Master With Sitting Area on 1st flr, Chefs Dream Kitchen Open To Family Rm With a Great View Of Back Yard. Lrg Balcony Overlooking Mandalay Bay Dr., Energy Efficient Hm. Great Location! Just Off 121, Between I35 & N Dallas Toll. HOA Fees paid by Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive have any available units?
720 Mandalay Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive have?
Some of 720 Mandalay Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 Mandalay Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 Mandalay Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Mandalay Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 720 Mandalay Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 Mandalay Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Mandalay Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 720 Mandalay Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 Mandalay Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Mandalay Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 Mandalay Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

