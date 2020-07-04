720 Mandalay Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Stry With Open Flr Plan: Over 4000 SqFt Huge 5 Bd, 4 B, 3 LV, 2 DN & 2 Car. Blt 2007, Newly Installed Hard Wood Floor Throughout, 2 Inch Wood Blinds, Huge 5 Bdrms with Vaulted Ceilings (All rms come with walk-in closets, 358 Sqft Master With Sitting Area on 1st flr, Chefs Dream Kitchen Open To Family Rm With a Great View Of Back Yard. Lrg Balcony Overlooking Mandalay Bay Dr., Energy Efficient Hm. Great Location! Just Off 121, Between I35 & N Dallas Toll. HOA Fees paid by Owner.