Lewisville, TX
648 Bentwood Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:16 PM

648 Bentwood Drive

648 Bentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

648 Bentwood Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in the heart of Lewisville, move in ready!! Gorgeous new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire home, kitchen comes with new shaker cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator! Updated windows throughout. Huge fireplace situated in its own nook next to backyard window, it'd make the perfect spot for some cozy reading or relaxing! Spacious living room, and a massive backyard with tons of play space. Hot location, tons of retail and restaurants, and easy highway access all at your fingertips. Contact agent today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Bentwood Drive have any available units?
648 Bentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 Bentwood Drive have?
Some of 648 Bentwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Bentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
648 Bentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Bentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 648 Bentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 648 Bentwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 648 Bentwood Drive offers parking.
Does 648 Bentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 Bentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Bentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 648 Bentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 648 Bentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 648 Bentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Bentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Bentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

