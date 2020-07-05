648 Bentwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home in the heart of Lewisville, move in ready!! Gorgeous new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire home, kitchen comes with new shaker cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator! Updated windows throughout. Huge fireplace situated in its own nook next to backyard window, it'd make the perfect spot for some cozy reading or relaxing! Spacious living room, and a massive backyard with tons of play space. Hot location, tons of retail and restaurants, and easy highway access all at your fingertips. Contact agent today to schedule your showing!