Lewisville, TX
580 Kent Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

580 Kent Drive

580 Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

580 Kent Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home with a spacious front and backyard. With laminate wood floors and carpets this home has 3 bedrooms located down stairs and one located upstairs plus a full bath. This house also comes with a second living space upstairs. located close to i-35 this house is located close to schools and plenty of shopping areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Kent Drive have any available units?
580 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Kent Drive have?
Some of 580 Kent Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
580 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 580 Kent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 580 Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 580 Kent Drive offers parking.
Does 580 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 580 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 580 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 580 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Kent Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

