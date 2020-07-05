580 Kent Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home with a spacious front and backyard. With laminate wood floors and carpets this home has 3 bedrooms located down stairs and one located upstairs plus a full bath. This house also comes with a second living space upstairs. located close to i-35 this house is located close to schools and plenty of shopping areas