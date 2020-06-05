569 Continental Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO CATS! UPGRADED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW CARPETS. Modern updated granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master closet with completely remodeled master bathroom. Beautiful wood plank floors and tall vaulted ceilings makes this dual level home feel like home from the moment you walk in. Lovely deck in the back yard, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful Texas weather. This home will not last long, schedule a time to see it and make it yours before someone else does!