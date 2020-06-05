All apartments in Lewisville
569 Continental Drive

Location

569 Continental Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO CATS! UPGRADED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN AND BRAND NEW CARPETS. Modern updated granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Huge master closet with completely remodeled master bathroom. Beautiful wood plank floors and tall vaulted ceilings makes this dual level home feel like home from the moment you walk in. Lovely deck in the back yard, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful Texas weather. This home will not last long, schedule a time to see it and make it yours before someone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 Continental Drive have any available units?
569 Continental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 Continental Drive have?
Some of 569 Continental Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Continental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
569 Continental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Continental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 569 Continental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 569 Continental Drive offer parking?
No, 569 Continental Drive does not offer parking.
Does 569 Continental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 569 Continental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Continental Drive have a pool?
No, 569 Continental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 569 Continental Drive have accessible units?
No, 569 Continental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Continental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 569 Continental Drive has units with dishwashers.

