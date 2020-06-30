561 Ferguson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

dishwasher oven patio / balcony range cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom home, perfectly situated off of 35E in Lewisville. Open concept living and dining. Kitchen features brick wall accents and gas range. Large backyard and covered patio is ideal for entertaining guests. This home won't last long. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.