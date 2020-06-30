All apartments in Lewisville
561 Ferguson Drive

561 Ferguson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

561 Ferguson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom home, perfectly situated off of 35E in Lewisville. Open concept living and dining. Kitchen features brick wall accents and gas range. Large backyard and covered patio is ideal for entertaining guests. This home won't last long. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Ferguson Drive have any available units?
561 Ferguson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 Ferguson Drive have?
Some of 561 Ferguson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Ferguson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
561 Ferguson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Ferguson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Ferguson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 561 Ferguson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 561 Ferguson Drive offers parking.
Does 561 Ferguson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 Ferguson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Ferguson Drive have a pool?
No, 561 Ferguson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 561 Ferguson Drive have accessible units?
No, 561 Ferguson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Ferguson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Ferguson Drive has units with dishwashers.

