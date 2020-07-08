All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:13 PM

415 Degan Avenue

415 Degan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

415 Degan Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous remodeled home on large, one third acre plus lot with lots of trees! Beautiful kitchen with 42inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash and stylish tile flooring. Recently refinished hardwood floors and trending paint and baseboards throughout highlight this home. Incredible, oversized covered patio with 2 ceiling fans. Spacious bedrooms, each with double closets. Lots of built-ins and storage areas. Great location close to major highways! Yard care is included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Degan Avenue have any available units?
415 Degan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 Degan Avenue have?
Some of 415 Degan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Degan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 Degan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Degan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 Degan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 415 Degan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 415 Degan Avenue offers parking.
Does 415 Degan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Degan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Degan Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 Degan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 Degan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 Degan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Degan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Degan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

