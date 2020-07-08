415 Degan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous remodeled home on large, one third acre plus lot with lots of trees! Beautiful kitchen with 42inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and backsplash and stylish tile flooring. Recently refinished hardwood floors and trending paint and baseboards throughout highlight this home. Incredible, oversized covered patio with 2 ceiling fans. Spacious bedrooms, each with double closets. Lots of built-ins and storage areas. Great location close to major highways! Yard care is included!