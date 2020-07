Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities carport parking

Very OPEN Floorplan! 3 Bedrooms (Split Master Suite), 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling, storage bldg. in back. One carport and one open parking space. Credit check is $55 and is non-refundable made out to Ruby Benoit. No Pets, No Smokers. Property shown by appointment only through CSS. Available for move in on June 1st (Possibly sooner) Conveniently located to Schools, Shops, Churches and Parks. Rent to be paid electronically each month.