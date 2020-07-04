All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 Lily Lane

305 Lily Ln · No Longer Available
Location

305 Lily Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Excellent like new townhouse with plenty of natural light in the heart of Lewisville. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances throughout, FRIDGE INCLUDED! Wood flooring throughout spacious first floor living area.
Upstairs leads to large master suite with double sinks, jetted tub & walk-in closet, loft area and 2 guest beds with their own full bath. Community pool and club house coming this year. High efficiency HVAC system. 2 car garage with garage door openers. Easy excess to 121, 35E, and DFW International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Lily Lane have any available units?
305 Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Lily Lane have?
Some of 305 Lily Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 305 Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 305 Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lily Lane have a pool?
Yes, 305 Lily Lane has a pool.
Does 305 Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.

