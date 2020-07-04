305 Lily Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Excellent like new townhouse with plenty of natural light in the heart of Lewisville. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances throughout, FRIDGE INCLUDED! Wood flooring throughout spacious first floor living area.

Upstairs leads to large master suite with double sinks, jetted tub & walk-in closet, loft area and 2 guest beds with their own full bath. Community pool and club house coming this year. High efficiency HVAC system. 2 car garage with garage door openers. Easy excess to 121, 35E, and DFW International Airport.