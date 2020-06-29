2983 Sicily Way

Amenities

Beautiful town home built by luxury home builders Toll Brothers located within an Italian inspired village community called Villas at Coppell. Gated community, conveniently located near 121 and I35 in Lewisville. Master bedroom located on the first floor, hardwood flooring through out living room, all appliances included, coveted Coppell ISD (Assigned: Denton Creek Elementary, Coppell Middle North and Copell High),full concrete patio, fully wood fenced patio, BBQ charcoal/wood grill included for your enjoyment. Within a few minutes to Walmart, Costco, Lewisville Mall, close to other food, dental, and medical facilities, Coppell farmers market within 15 minutes, within a few minutes to Andrew Brown Park, cinemas and other rec. and entertainment facilities.

Right next to high end Market Street grocery, HOA maintained landscaping,

Posh looking consistent home outdoor appearances throughout community.



*prefers lease to end in JUne*



