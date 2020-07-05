All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated November 28 2019 at 11:44 PM

2973 Saint Andrews Drive

2973 Saint Andrew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2973 Saint Andrew Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Exquisite well maintained town home in great location in COPPELL ISD! Home offers bright open plan with vaulted ceiling in family room and large windows. Living area and kitchen with tile floors. Large master bedroom downstairs with hardwood floors and two bedrooms upstairs. Large game room upstairs with hardwood floors. Home backs to huge open area for kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive have any available units?
2973 Saint Andrews Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive have?
Some of 2973 Saint Andrews Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2973 Saint Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2973 Saint Andrews Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2973 Saint Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2973 Saint Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2973 Saint Andrews Drive offers parking.
Does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2973 Saint Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 2973 Saint Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 2973 Saint Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2973 Saint Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2973 Saint Andrews Drive has units with dishwashers.

