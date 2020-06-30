2969 Florence Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Luxurious well built Toll Brothers townhome on private end location with private entry and pool views. The 4th Bedroom is spacious enough to make into a nice gameroom or could be a nice tucked away study. Upgrades include wide plank hardwoods, granite countertops, maple cabinets, plantation shutters, etc. Master on 1st floor with sitting area, rod iron stairway, extensive trim work, etc. Great fenced back patio overlooking pool. Exemplary Coppell Schools and you can Walk to Market Street!