All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2969 Florence Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2969 Florence Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2969 Florence Way

2969 Florence Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Vista Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2969 Florence Way, Lewisville, TX 75067
Vista Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Luxurious well built Toll Brothers townhome on private end location with private entry and pool views. The 4th Bedroom is spacious enough to make into a nice gameroom or could be a nice tucked away study. Upgrades include wide plank hardwoods, granite countertops, maple cabinets, plantation shutters, etc. Master on 1st floor with sitting area, rod iron stairway, extensive trim work, etc. Great fenced back patio overlooking pool. Exemplary Coppell Schools and you can Walk to Market Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2969 Florence Way have any available units?
2969 Florence Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2969 Florence Way have?
Some of 2969 Florence Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2969 Florence Way currently offering any rent specials?
2969 Florence Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2969 Florence Way pet-friendly?
No, 2969 Florence Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2969 Florence Way offer parking?
No, 2969 Florence Way does not offer parking.
Does 2969 Florence Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2969 Florence Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2969 Florence Way have a pool?
Yes, 2969 Florence Way has a pool.
Does 2969 Florence Way have accessible units?
No, 2969 Florence Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2969 Florence Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2969 Florence Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District