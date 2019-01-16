All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated September 27 2019

2553 Jacobson Drive

Location

2553 Jacobson Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Are you looking for a lock and leave lifestyle? Convenient to DFW airport....perfect for an executive family or airline employee. Lovely, custom Ashton Woods 3 story Townhome available for Lease on 9-30-17! This home features 46K in premium upgrades: hardwood floors in the main living area, Frieze carpet, hardwood floors, in-wall intercom entertainment system, bonus sunroom, fireplace, granite counter tops, quality hardware and fixtures, jet tub. Enjoy the outdoor space on the 2nd floor patio, or the fenced yard below. Open Layout with Master and 2 Beds up, Bonus-game-media or office and 1 bed with 0.5 bath down. Quiet, interior unit, with easy walking access to Community Pool & Clubhouse. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Jacobson Drive have any available units?
2553 Jacobson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2553 Jacobson Drive have?
Some of 2553 Jacobson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Jacobson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Jacobson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Jacobson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Jacobson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2553 Jacobson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Jacobson Drive offers parking.
Does 2553 Jacobson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2553 Jacobson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Jacobson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2553 Jacobson Drive has a pool.
Does 2553 Jacobson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2553 Jacobson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Jacobson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Jacobson Drive has units with dishwashers.

