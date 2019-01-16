2553 Jacobson Drive

Amenities

Are you looking for a lock and leave lifestyle? Convenient to DFW airport....perfect for an executive family or airline employee. Lovely, custom Ashton Woods 3 story Townhome available for Lease on 9-30-17! This home features 46K in premium upgrades: hardwood floors in the main living area, Frieze carpet, hardwood floors, in-wall intercom entertainment system, bonus sunroom, fireplace, granite counter tops, quality hardware and fixtures, jet tub. Enjoy the outdoor space on the 2nd floor patio, or the fenced yard below. Open Layout with Master and 2 Beds up, Bonus-game-media or office and 1 bed with 0.5 bath down. Quiet, interior unit, with easy walking access to Community Pool & Clubhouse. Don't miss this one!