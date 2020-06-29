All apartments in Lewisville
2436 Sunderland Lane
2436 Sunderland Lane

2436 Sunderland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Sunderland Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful home is move in ready! The master bedroom, master bath, & half bath are all on the 1st flr. New carpet & paint throughout! Huge open living room with a warm gas fireplace & kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, & a large island! Perfect for entertaining. The 2nd flr has 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets, a gigantic game room or 2nd living area & a full bath. There is a patio on the side yard & an over sized 2 car garage. Beautiful landscaping that is maintained by the HOA. The community pool includes an area with tables & grills, all for your use! And this is all close to shopping, major highways for an easy commute, and DFW airport. Come take a look and make this home your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Sunderland Lane have any available units?
2436 Sunderland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2436 Sunderland Lane have?
Some of 2436 Sunderland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Sunderland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Sunderland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Sunderland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2436 Sunderland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2436 Sunderland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Sunderland Lane offers parking.
Does 2436 Sunderland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Sunderland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Sunderland Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2436 Sunderland Lane has a pool.
Does 2436 Sunderland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2436 Sunderland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Sunderland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Sunderland Lane has units with dishwashers.

