2436 Sunderland Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

This beautiful home is move in ready! The master bedroom, master bath, & half bath are all on the 1st flr. New carpet & paint throughout! Huge open living room with a warm gas fireplace & kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, & a large island! Perfect for entertaining. The 2nd flr has 2 large bedrooms with walk in closets, a gigantic game room or 2nd living area & a full bath. There is a patio on the side yard & an over sized 2 car garage. Beautiful landscaping that is maintained by the HOA. The community pool includes an area with tables & grills, all for your use! And this is all close to shopping, major highways for an easy commute, and DFW airport. Come take a look and make this home your home.