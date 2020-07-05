2409 Sendero Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Beautiful half-duplex in the sought after Meadow Glen neighborhood in Lewisville! This property boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of updates! Wood-like flooring, spacious kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, and plenty of natural light! Enjoy the front porch enclosure as well as the backyard with a storage closet provided for extra room! Centrally located and close to Hwy TX-121, DNT and I-35 E. Make this your home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.