All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2409 Sendero Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2409 Sendero Trail
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:02 PM

2409 Sendero Trail

2409 Sendero Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2409 Sendero Trail, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful half-duplex in the sought after Meadow Glen neighborhood in Lewisville! This property boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of updates! Wood-like flooring, spacious kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, and plenty of natural light! Enjoy the front porch enclosure as well as the backyard with a storage closet provided for extra room! Centrally located and close to Hwy TX-121, DNT and I-35 E. Make this your home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Sendero Trail have any available units?
2409 Sendero Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 2409 Sendero Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Sendero Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Sendero Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Sendero Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Sendero Trail offer parking?
No, 2409 Sendero Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2409 Sendero Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Sendero Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Sendero Trail have a pool?
No, 2409 Sendero Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Sendero Trail have accessible units?
No, 2409 Sendero Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Sendero Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2409 Sendero Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2409 Sendero Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2409 Sendero Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pinnacle
146 Valley View Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr
Lewisville, TX 75057
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District