All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 238 Village Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
238 Village Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:31 AM

238 Village Drive

238 Village Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

238 Village Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Village Drive have any available units?
238 Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Village Drive have?
Some of 238 Village Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 238 Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 238 Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 238 Village Drive offers parking.
Does 238 Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Village Drive have a pool?
No, 238 Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 238 Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Village Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Aura Castle Hills
1980 E State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District