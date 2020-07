Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in Rockbrook Place! 2 story, open floor plan and living room with vaulted ceilings and decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes a double oven, wrap around bar with granite countertops, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. Master bath with dual vanities include a separate shower and garden tub. Fenced backyard with open patio for pets. Just a few steps away from the community pool! No Cats.