227 Elm Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking garage

COME SIT BY THE FIRE WITH YOUR HEART'S DESIRE! Ready to Move Into! Enjoy your Holidays in this Beautiful Lewisville Townhome with Inviting Fireplace! PRIVATE Master Suite is Downstairs. Two Huge Bedrooms upstairs with shared Bathroom. Balcony upstairs is great for having morning coffee when weather permits! Granite Countertops, Freshly Painted (Inside and Out), New Carpet and Laminate flooring. Walk In Closets in all Bedrooms!ONE CAR GARAGE PLUS ONE CAR CARPORT and Open Parking for 3 more parking spaces. 225 Elm is the same floorpan, only flip-flopped. Note that the key box is located on 225 Elm for both properties! Small outdoor storage unit in the backyard for lawn equipment.