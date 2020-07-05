2251 S. Valley Parkway

Amenities

Hello!



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



------------------------------------------------- Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?



Apartment Amenities



2-Inch Vinyl Wood Blinds



Complete Stainless Steel Appliance Packages



Direct-Access Garages



Gourmet Kitchens with Prep Islands



Granite Vanities



Oversized Soaking Tubs



Separate Showers with Glass Enclosures



Washer & Dryer Connections



Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms



Contemporary Lighting



Distinctive Wood-style and Stained Concrete Flooring



Granite Countertops Throughout



Open-Concept Living Areas



Personal Balconies or Patios



Soaring 9 Foot Ceilings



Community Amenities



Complete Fitness Center with Technogym and Top-of-the-line Equipment



Executive Business Center



New Construction Property



Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace and TV



Valet Trash Pick-up



Controlled Access Community



iCafe with Coffee Bar & Complimentary Wi-Fi



Online Rent Payment



Poolside Cabanas



Verizon Fios and Time Warner Cable Offered



