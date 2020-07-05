2251 S. Valley Parkway

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
------------------------------------------------- Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?
Apartment Amenities
2-Inch Vinyl Wood Blinds
Complete Stainless Steel Appliance Packages
Direct-Access Garages
Gourmet Kitchens with Prep Islands
Granite Vanities
Oversized Soaking Tubs
Separate Showers with Glass Enclosures
Washer & Dryer Connections
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Contemporary Lighting
Distinctive Wood-style and Stained Concrete Flooring
Granite Countertops Throughout
Open-Concept Living Areas
Personal Balconies or Patios
Soaring 9 Foot Ceilings
Community Amenities
Complete Fitness Center with Technogym and Top-of-the-line Equipment
Executive Business Center
New Construction Property
Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace and TV
Valet Trash Pick-up
Controlled Access Community
iCafe with Coffee Bar & Complimentary Wi-Fi
Online Rent Payment
Poolside Cabanas
Verizon Fios and Time Warner Cable Offered