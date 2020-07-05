All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated January 1 2020 at 5:10 AM

2251 S. Valley Parkway

2251 South Valley Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2251 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
trash valet
Hello!

  I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

------------------------------------------------- Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment? 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  2-Inch Vinyl Wood Blinds

Complete Stainless Steel Appliance Packages

Direct-Access Garages

Gourmet Kitchens with Prep Islands

Granite Vanities

Oversized Soaking Tubs

Separate Showers with Glass Enclosures

Washer & Dryer Connections

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Contemporary Lighting

Distinctive Wood-style and Stained Concrete Flooring

Granite Countertops Throughout

Open-Concept Living Areas

Personal Balconies or Patios

Soaring 9 Foot Ceilings

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Complete Fitness Center with Technogym and Top-of-the-line Equipment

Executive Business Center

New Construction Property

Outdoor Lounge with Fireplace and TV

Valet Trash Pick-up

Controlled Access Community

iCafe with Coffee Bar & Complimentary Wi-Fi

Online Rent Payment

Poolside Cabanas

Verizon Fios and Time Warner Cable Offered

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 S. Valley Parkway have any available units?
2251 S. Valley Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 S. Valley Parkway have?
Some of 2251 S. Valley Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 S. Valley Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2251 S. Valley Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 S. Valley Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2251 S. Valley Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 2251 S. Valley Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2251 S. Valley Parkway offers parking.
Does 2251 S. Valley Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2251 S. Valley Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 S. Valley Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2251 S. Valley Parkway has a pool.
Does 2251 S. Valley Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 2251 S. Valley Parkway has accessible units.
Does 2251 S. Valley Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2251 S. Valley Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

