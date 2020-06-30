2214 Campbellcroft Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home is ready for occupants! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower, a toilet room, and walk-in closet.



Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Also comes with microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric cooktop, and oven. Warm kitchen feature an island and dining area.



Formal dining area for your gatherings with friends and family.



Pergola over back patio looks over well manicured backyard.



Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf



$2175 Deposit. $2175/mo. Pet deposit/fee $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $20 monthly preventative maintenance fee. $55 application fee per tenant 18+



Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.