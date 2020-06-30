All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 2214 Campbellcroft Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
2214 Campbellcroft Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:41 AM

2214 Campbellcroft Dr

2214 Campbellcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2214 Campbellcroft Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home is ready for occupants! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master bath has dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower, a toilet room, and walk-in closet.

Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included. Also comes with microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric cooktop, and oven. Warm kitchen feature an island and dining area.

Formal dining area for your gatherings with friends and family.

Pergola over back patio looks over well manicured backyard.

Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf

$2175 Deposit. $2175/mo. Pet deposit/fee $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $20 monthly preventative maintenance fee. $55 application fee per tenant 18+

Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr have any available units?
2214 Campbellcroft Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr have?
Some of 2214 Campbellcroft Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Campbellcroft Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Campbellcroft Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Campbellcroft Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Campbellcroft Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Campbellcroft Dr offers parking.
Does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 Campbellcroft Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr have a pool?
No, 2214 Campbellcroft Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr have accessible units?
No, 2214 Campbellcroft Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Campbellcroft Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Campbellcroft Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Autumn Breeze Apartments
1679 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View on Fox Creek
201 W Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District