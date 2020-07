Amenities

Absolutely NO carpet in this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with covered front porch. Kitchen features smooth cook-top, updated microwave, cabinets and dishwasher. Large window in kitchen looking out over backyard is perfect for watching the kids play while making dinner. Ceramic tile throughout. Generous closet space and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2 inch blinds. Large backyard with patio. Sorry, NO PETS.