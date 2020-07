Amenities

Enjoy this lovely one-story home located in Lewisville on a large corner lot, featuring a wood-burning fireplace in the spacious living and entertainment space. Sparkling kitchen with skylight and tile flooring. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring dual sinks and a large vanity area. Bedrooms include plush carpet and wide windows. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with patio. Come view this lovely home today!