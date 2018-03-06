All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:52 AM

1614 Reno Run

1614 Reno Run · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Reno Run, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 1-story home in North Lewisville! 3 BR,2 Bath,2 Living Areas. Pretty neighborhood w mature trees in fabulous location near Lake Lewisville, shops, restaurants & sought-after schools! Fresh paint & carpet, wood floors, granite counters. Spacious Mstr BR has en-suite bath w 2 sinks, tub & sep.shower. Family Rm has vaulted beamed ceiling, wet bar, brick FP & sliding glass doors opening to private arbor-covered back patio. There's also covrd side patio w blt-in grill & glass sliders off Breakfast area - ready for your Texas BBQs! Lots of room for outdoor entertaining! Storage Shed. Garage converted to large 2nd Living,Game Rm, Study or 4th BR w wood floors. Carport at rear of home w space for 3-4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Reno Run have any available units?
1614 Reno Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Reno Run have?
Some of 1614 Reno Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Reno Run currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Reno Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Reno Run pet-friendly?
No, 1614 Reno Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1614 Reno Run offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Reno Run offers parking.
Does 1614 Reno Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Reno Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Reno Run have a pool?
No, 1614 Reno Run does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Reno Run have accessible units?
No, 1614 Reno Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Reno Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Reno Run has units with dishwashers.

