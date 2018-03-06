1614 Reno Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 1-story home in North Lewisville! 3 BR,2 Bath,2 Living Areas. Pretty neighborhood w mature trees in fabulous location near Lake Lewisville, shops, restaurants & sought-after schools! Fresh paint & carpet, wood floors, granite counters. Spacious Mstr BR has en-suite bath w 2 sinks, tub & sep.shower. Family Rm has vaulted beamed ceiling, wet bar, brick FP & sliding glass doors opening to private arbor-covered back patio. There's also covrd side patio w blt-in grill & glass sliders off Breakfast area - ready for your Texas BBQs! Lots of room for outdoor entertaining! Storage Shed. Garage converted to large 2nd Living,Game Rm, Study or 4th BR w wood floors. Carport at rear of home w space for 3-4 cars.