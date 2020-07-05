All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

1521 Barbara Drive

1521 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Barbara Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
1521 Barbara Drive Available 05/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Lewisville! - 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Lewisville! NEW PAINT and NEW CARPET. This home features an open floor plan, cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space and SS appliances. Living area offers wood-burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Spacious guest bedrooms upstairs. Large master w huge WIC, separate shower and dual vanities. Near shopping and parks. Lewisville ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Barbara Drive have any available units?
1521 Barbara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Barbara Drive have?
Some of 1521 Barbara Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Barbara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Barbara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Barbara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Barbara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Barbara Drive offer parking?
No, 1521 Barbara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Barbara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Barbara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Barbara Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 Barbara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Barbara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 Barbara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Barbara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Barbara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

