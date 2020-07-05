Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

1521 Barbara Drive Available 05/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Lewisville! - 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Lewisville! NEW PAINT and NEW CARPET. This home features an open floor plan, cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space and SS appliances. Living area offers wood-burning fireplace and ceiling fan. Spacious guest bedrooms upstairs. Large master w huge WIC, separate shower and dual vanities. Near shopping and parks. Lewisville ISD.



(RLNE3617064)