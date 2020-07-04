1518 Snow Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a Covered Front Porch in The Highlands. Beautiful Wood Flooring in the Family, Dining & Formal Living Rooms. Large Master Suite with Garden Tub Separate Shower, Granite Countertops & Custom Closet System. Spacious Eat-In-Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Refrigerator to remain. Landlord will maintain the Yard Mowing & Trimming, which is included in the monthly rent. Pets are considered by the landlord on a case-by-case basis. Great Schools - Highland Village Elementary, Briarhill Middle School, Marcus High School