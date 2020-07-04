All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1518 Snow Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1518 Snow Trail
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:32 PM

1518 Snow Trail

1518 Snow Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1518 Snow Trail, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with a Covered Front Porch in The Highlands. Beautiful Wood Flooring in the Family, Dining & Formal Living Rooms. Large Master Suite with Garden Tub Separate Shower, Granite Countertops & Custom Closet System. Spacious Eat-In-Kitchen with Granite Countertops. Refrigerator to remain. Landlord will maintain the Yard Mowing & Trimming, which is included in the monthly rent. Pets are considered by the landlord on a case-by-case basis. Great Schools - Highland Village Elementary, Briarhill Middle School, Marcus High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Snow Trail have any available units?
1518 Snow Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Snow Trail have?
Some of 1518 Snow Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Snow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Snow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Snow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Snow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Snow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Snow Trail offers parking.
Does 1518 Snow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Snow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Snow Trail have a pool?
No, 1518 Snow Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Snow Trail have accessible units?
No, 1518 Snow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Snow Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Snow Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Cottages on Edmonds
1716 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067
Somerset
256 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District