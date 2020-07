Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely home ready for June 1 move in. Large kitchen with almost new stainless refrigerator, plenty of cabinets and a pantry. Washer & Dryer provided. Clean home, quiet street, great schools, roomy backyard. Wood laminate flooring downstairs. **NEW carpet is being installed throughout entire upstairs**. 5 Minutes to I-35E, shopping, schools, parks. 8 min to Lewisville Lake, 16 min to D-FW Airport, 7 min to 121. (Listing Agent 2, Ying Wang, is also owner of the property.)