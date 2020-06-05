All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1414 Stella Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1414 Stella Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:50 PM

1414 Stella Drive

1414 Stella Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1414 Stella Drive, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Outstanding one story located centrally between Lewisville and Flower Mound. Access to local restaurants, shops, services and ease of commute to DFW International Airport, 121 and Interstate 35. Here you will find neutral recent paint to blend with your decor, wood vinyl flooring, spa-like master bathroom, updated lightening, stainless steel appliances to name a few. Open floor plan with a light and bright kitchen, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room that could be used an office or flexible living space, gas fireplace and 2 car garage. The backyard offers a deck for spending your evening relaxing and enjoying life. A smaller dog will be considered. Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Stella Drive have any available units?
1414 Stella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 Stella Drive have?
Some of 1414 Stella Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Stella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Stella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Stella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 Stella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1414 Stella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Stella Drive offers parking.
Does 1414 Stella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Stella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Stella Drive have a pool?
No, 1414 Stella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Stella Drive have accessible units?
No, 1414 Stella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Stella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Stella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Timbers
1902 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District