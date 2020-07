Amenities

Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with updated floors and fixtures. Two living areas, wood type floors greet you as you enter the home. Stainless Steel Appliances, including Refrigerator, Gas Range, Breakfast Bar enhance the kitchen area. Split bedrooms, Garden tub in master bedroom. Walking Distance to Park-Playground. Auto Garage opener on both garage doors. Fenced backyard with open patio. $35 application fee per person 18 and older.