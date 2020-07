Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard fire pit

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with high ceilings, and an open well laid out floor plan. Beautiful large backyard, with an open back patio, side courtyard, firepit and storage shed. This house features wood flooring and carpet, split bedroom concept and a large walk-in closet in the master. Nice kitchen with a breakfast bar and gas cooktop.