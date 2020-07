Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Across the street from a beautiful park! 3 bedroom home with cathedral ceilings. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom down with 2 walk-in closets. Huge master bath with 2 double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. Two bedrooms up with full bath, and bonus Game-Study-Loft area. Sparkling in-ground gunite pool and gazebo surrounded by paved stone patio and privacy fence. New paint and laminate flooring recently installed.