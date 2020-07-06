All apartments in Lewisville
1353 Lakecrest Lane
Last updated October 7 2019 at 6:08 PM

1353 Lakecrest Lane

1353 Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1353 Lake Crest Ln, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently built 4 bedrooms Townhouses. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite. Home features luxury plank flooring. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane have any available units?
1353 Lakecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
Is 1353 Lakecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Lakecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Lakecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane offer parking?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Lakecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Lakecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

