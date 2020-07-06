1353 Lakecrest Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently built 4 bedrooms Townhouses. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite. Home features luxury plank flooring. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.