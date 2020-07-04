All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:00 AM

1329 Brazos Boulevard

1329 Brazos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Brazos Boulevard, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated Kitchen and All of the flooring has just been replaced! A nice open floor plan with A cozy fireplace, Separate master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks in the second bath, 2 car rear entry garage with extra parking on the long driveway! Also enjoy the Large patio & fenced back yard. Beautifully kept, really cute and a great location! Pets on a case by case bases. $10. a month per pet+ a nonrefundable deposit. $50 app fee, per adult 18+, in certified funds to Shirley Meyners

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Brazos Boulevard have any available units?
1329 Brazos Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 Brazos Boulevard have?
Some of 1329 Brazos Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Brazos Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Brazos Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Brazos Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Brazos Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Brazos Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Brazos Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1329 Brazos Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Brazos Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Brazos Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1329 Brazos Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Brazos Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1329 Brazos Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Brazos Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 Brazos Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

