1329 Brazos Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated Kitchen and All of the flooring has just been replaced! A nice open floor plan with A cozy fireplace, Separate master bedroom with a walk-in closet, double sinks in the second bath, 2 car rear entry garage with extra parking on the long driveway! Also enjoy the Large patio & fenced back yard. Beautifully kept, really cute and a great location! Pets on a case by case bases. $10. a month per pet+ a nonrefundable deposit. $50 app fee, per adult 18+, in certified funds to Shirley Meyners