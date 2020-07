Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has granite counters, fresh paint throughout and is ready for move in! Large open family room with windows to the big backyard and patio area. Kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area. Master has vaulted ceiling, double sinks, updated tile in the shower and a large walkin closet. Formal dining at the front could be used for a study or 2nd living area. Includes 2 large storage buildings next to the long driveway. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!