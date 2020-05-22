1315 Baythorne Drive

Amenities

Richly appointed true 5 bed home with outdoor oasis all set for spring and summer with sparkling pool, waterfall, deck, extensive patio & balcony all backing to greenbelt. Allergy friendly with NO carpet. Wood floor & ceramic tile on main level. Brand new rich wood laminate floors on stairway and through upstairs. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, black & stainless appliances, gas cooktop and lots of cabinets. Family room and living down, gameroom up. Master with jetted tub, huge closet and door to balcony with views of pool & greenbelt. Get set for outdoor entertaining! Convenient access to I35, Dart Transit station, shopping and dining.