All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1315 Baythorne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1315 Baythorne Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1315 Baythorne Drive

1315 Baythorne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1315 Baythorne Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Richly appointed true 5 bed home with outdoor oasis all set for spring and summer with sparkling pool, waterfall, deck, extensive patio & balcony all backing to greenbelt. Allergy friendly with NO carpet. Wood floor & ceramic tile on main level. Brand new rich wood laminate floors on stairway and through upstairs. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, black & stainless appliances, gas cooktop and lots of cabinets. Family room and living down, gameroom up. Master with jetted tub, huge closet and door to balcony with views of pool & greenbelt. Get set for outdoor entertaining! Convenient access to I35, Dart Transit station, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Baythorne Drive have any available units?
1315 Baythorne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Baythorne Drive have?
Some of 1315 Baythorne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Baythorne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Baythorne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Baythorne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Baythorne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1315 Baythorne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Baythorne Drive offers parking.
Does 1315 Baythorne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Baythorne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Baythorne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Baythorne Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 Baythorne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 Baythorne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Baythorne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 Baythorne Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District