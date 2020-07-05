All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1264 Marchant.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1264 Marchant
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:46 PM

1264 Marchant

1264 Marchant Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1264 Marchant Place, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic East facing rare to find 3 full baths home with very open concept on oversize lot. You'll whistle while you work preparing meals in the kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of counter space,island, and overlooks family room with tile fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master suite features separate shower, garden tube,soaring ceilings. Will be your own private sanctum. Plenty of sunshine with space between your neighbors. Fresh paint and new carpeting, Tile in all wet areas. Step right out of this private rear yard and be on a jogging and bike trail. Close to schools, shopping, parks, and restaurants. Lawn service included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Marchant have any available units?
1264 Marchant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 Marchant have?
Some of 1264 Marchant's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Marchant currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Marchant is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Marchant pet-friendly?
No, 1264 Marchant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1264 Marchant offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Marchant offers parking.
Does 1264 Marchant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Marchant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Marchant have a pool?
No, 1264 Marchant does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Marchant have accessible units?
No, 1264 Marchant does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Marchant have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 Marchant has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina
998 Bellaire Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Wimbledon
1420 W Main St
Lewisville, TX 75067
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Pine Prairie
951 Leora Ln
Lewisville, TX 75056
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75077
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle
Lewisville, TX 75057

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District