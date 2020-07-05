1264 Marchant

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic East facing rare to find 3 full baths home with very open concept on oversize lot. You'll whistle while you work preparing meals in the kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of counter space,island, and overlooks family room with tile fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master suite features separate shower, garden tube,soaring ceilings. Will be your own private sanctum. Plenty of sunshine with space between your neighbors. Fresh paint and new carpeting, Tile in all wet areas. Step right out of this private rear yard and be on a jogging and bike trail. Close to schools, shopping, parks, and restaurants. Lawn service included