All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 1237 Logan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1237 Logan Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

1237 Logan Drive

1237 Logan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1237 Logan Drive, Lewisville, TX 75077

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Light & bright open floor plan with fresh neutral paint & quality wood laminate floors thru out! Large Living Area with high ceilings & cozy fireplace is open to Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Kitchen features granite with tile backsplash, under mount sink,& lots of storage space, SS refrigerator included! Spacious Master BdRm with private bath features granite counters with dual under mount sinks, updated faucets & fixtures, stand up shower & separate soaking tub.3 spacious Secondary BdRms share updated hall bath with granite counter & shower tub combo. Large fenced yard has covered CharBroil BBQ grill area & lots of grassy space. Washer & Dryer Included! 3D Virtual Tour! Apply Online, $50 app fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Logan Drive have any available units?
1237 Logan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Logan Drive have?
Some of 1237 Logan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Logan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Logan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Logan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Logan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 1237 Logan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Logan Drive offers parking.
Does 1237 Logan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 Logan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Logan Drive have a pool?
No, 1237 Logan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Logan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1237 Logan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Logan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Logan Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway
Lewisville, TX 75067
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
Toscana at Valley Ridge
1400 W Valley Ridge Blvd
Lewisville, TX 75077
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd
Lewisville, TX 75056
The Glen at Lewisville
248 E Southwest Pkwy
Lewisville, TX 75067
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln
Lewisville, TX 75077
Vistas on the Park
1002 S Edmonds Ln
Lewisville, TX 75067

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District