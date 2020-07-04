1237 Logan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Light & bright open floor plan with fresh neutral paint & quality wood laminate floors thru out! Large Living Area with high ceilings & cozy fireplace is open to Dining Rm & Eat In Kitchen. Kitchen features granite with tile backsplash, under mount sink,& lots of storage space, SS refrigerator included! Spacious Master BdRm with private bath features granite counters with dual under mount sinks, updated faucets & fixtures, stand up shower & separate soaking tub.3 spacious Secondary BdRms share updated hall bath with granite counter & shower tub combo. Large fenced yard has covered CharBroil BBQ grill area & lots of grassy space. Washer & Dryer Included! 3D Virtual Tour! Apply Online, $50 app fee per adult