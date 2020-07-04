1208 Denise Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***PRICE DECREASE!!!*** Open Layout 3 bed 2 bath Home In A Great Location! Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets And A Breakfast Bar And Open to Family Room. Extended Patio In The Backyard. Neighborhood Has Green Belt And Jogging Trails. Pets Allowed On Case By Case Basis, Limit 2, With Non Refundable Pet Deposit. Tenant or Agent To Verify Schools And Measurements. Available for immediate occupancy! Please Submit TR Lease App Along With Copy Of DL & 3 months Of Paystubs For Income Verification. Once App Is Reviewed, Applicant Will Receive Link From SmartMove To Authorize Credit And Background Checks. App Fee Is Paid Directly To SmartMove By Tenant.