Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
1208 Denise Court
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:13 PM

1208 Denise Court

1208 Denise Court · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Denise Court, Lewisville, TX 75067

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***PRICE DECREASE!!!*** Open Layout 3 bed 2 bath Home In A Great Location! Large Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets And A Breakfast Bar And Open to Family Room. Extended Patio In The Backyard. Neighborhood Has Green Belt And Jogging Trails. Pets Allowed On Case By Case Basis, Limit 2, With Non Refundable Pet Deposit. Tenant or Agent To Verify Schools And Measurements. Available for immediate occupancy! Please Submit TR Lease App Along With Copy Of DL & 3 months Of Paystubs For Income Verification. Once App Is Reviewed, Applicant Will Receive Link From SmartMove To Authorize Credit And Background Checks. App Fee Is Paid Directly To SmartMove By Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Denise Court have any available units?
1208 Denise Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Denise Court have?
Some of 1208 Denise Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Denise Court currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Denise Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Denise Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Denise Court is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Denise Court offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Denise Court offers parking.
Does 1208 Denise Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Denise Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Denise Court have a pool?
No, 1208 Denise Court does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Denise Court have accessible units?
No, 1208 Denise Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Denise Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Denise Court has units with dishwashers.

