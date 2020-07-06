All apartments in Lewisville
Find more places like 116 Hillside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lewisville, TX
/
116 Hillside Dr
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

116 Hillside Dr

116 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lewisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

116 Hillside Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
Amenities:

Billiards & Game Room
Central Air
Clubhouse
Controlled Access
Elevator
Fitness Center
Gated Community

Hot Tub
Patio/Balcony
Resort-Style Pool
Starbucks Coffee Bar
Storage*
Tanning Deck
Wi-Fi Lounge

Utilities Paid By Management:

Lawn Care

Utilities Paid By Resident:

Cable
Electricity
Garbage
Internet
Water

Pets: Cats and Dogs

Pet Details: Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit on dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Hillside Dr have any available units?
116 Hillside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Hillside Dr have?
Some of 116 Hillside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Hillside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
116 Hillside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Hillside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Hillside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 116 Hillside Dr offer parking?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 116 Hillside Dr has a pool.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have accessible units?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The Vines
247 E Corporate Dr
Lewisville, TX 75067
Oak Forest
1531 S State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75067
Lakeland
322 Lake Park Rd
Lewisville, TX 75057
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd
Lewisville, TX 75067
The View at Lakeside
901 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Tuscany at Lakepointe
805 Lakeside Cir
Lewisville, TX 75057
Vue Castle Hills
5500 State Highway 121
Lewisville, TX 75056

Similar Pages

Lewisville 1 BedroomsLewisville 2 Bedrooms
Lewisville Apartments with ParkingLewisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lewisville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Vista Ridge
Lakepointe

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District