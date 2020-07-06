Rent Calculator
116 Hillside Dr
116 Hillside Dr
116 Hillside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
116 Hillside Drive, Lewisville, TX 75057
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
game room
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
Amenities:
Billiards & Game Room
Central Air
Clubhouse
Controlled Access
Elevator
Fitness Center
Gated Community
Hot Tub
Patio/Balcony
Resort-Style Pool
Starbucks Coffee Bar
Storage*
Tanning Deck
Wi-Fi Lounge
Utilities Paid By Management:
Lawn Care
Utilities Paid By Resident:
Cable
Electricity
Garbage
Internet
Water
Pets: Cats and Dogs
Pet Details: Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit on dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Hillside Dr have any available units?
116 Hillside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewisville, TX
.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lewisville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 116 Hillside Dr have?
Some of 116 Hillside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116 Hillside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
116 Hillside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Hillside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Hillside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 116 Hillside Dr offer parking?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 116 Hillside Dr has a pool.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have accessible units?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Hillside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Hillside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
