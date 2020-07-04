All apartments in Lewisville
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:34 AM

103 Sumac Street

103 Sumac St
Location

103 Sumac St, Lewisville, TX 75057

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new townhome ready for immediate move-in! In home office or guest room located on the first floor, beautiful wood flooring throughout, open kitchen and family room great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, oversized island, and Whirlpool appliances. Master bedroom and additional guest room located on the third floor. Master bath features free standing, designer tub, separate shower, his and her vanities, and walk-in closets. Great location right off Main Street. Walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and much more. Nearby Dart Station for easy commuting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Sumac Street have any available units?
103 Sumac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lewisville, TX.
How much is rent in Lewisville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lewisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Sumac Street have?
Some of 103 Sumac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Sumac Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 Sumac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Sumac Street pet-friendly?
No, 103 Sumac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewisville.
Does 103 Sumac Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 Sumac Street offers parking.
Does 103 Sumac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Sumac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Sumac Street have a pool?
No, 103 Sumac Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 Sumac Street have accessible units?
No, 103 Sumac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Sumac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Sumac Street has units with dishwashers.

