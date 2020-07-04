103 Sumac Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous new townhome ready for immediate move-in! In home office or guest room located on the first floor, beautiful wood flooring throughout, open kitchen and family room great for entertaining. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, oversized island, and Whirlpool appliances. Master bedroom and additional guest room located on the third floor. Master bath features free standing, designer tub, separate shower, his and her vanities, and walk-in closets. Great location right off Main Street. Walk to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and much more. Nearby Dart Station for easy commuting!