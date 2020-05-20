817 Tabernash Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

3 Bed / 2 Bath Home For Lease In Leander. - LIKE NEW home in nice neighborhood! This single story home has a nice open floor plan, granite counters, his/hers vanities, covered back patio, a study (or office), sprinkler system, high ceilings, nice flat yard, and large bedrooms. ALSO has an extended garage for a workshop or storage. INCLUDES washer, dryer, water softener, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and microwave! Close to Capital Metro rail station,HEB superstore, and 183A toll.



