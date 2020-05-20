All apartments in Leander
817 Tabernash Dr
817 Tabernash Dr

817 Tabernash Drive · No Longer Available
817 Tabernash Drive, Leander, TX 78641

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed / 2 Bath Home For Lease In Leander. - LIKE NEW home in nice neighborhood! This single story home has a nice open floor plan, granite counters, his/hers vanities, covered back patio, a study (or office), sprinkler system, high ceilings, nice flat yard, and large bedrooms. ALSO has an extended garage for a workshop or storage. INCLUDES washer, dryer, water softener, refrigerator, oven, dishwasher and microwave! Close to Capital Metro rail station,HEB superstore, and 183A toll.

(RLNE5690292)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

