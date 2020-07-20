812 Hillrose DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This 2018 home is ready for a new tenant to love it as the last one has! All appliances there and move in ready as of June 16th! Ever had a respectful Landlord who responds to issues quickly and respects your privacy? You have one now! 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2,048 sq feet of space, all yours!Alexa Home included! Enjoy the covered patio and WOW the back yard! Close park and walk to Glenn High. Choose from two parks, one with kayaking, fishing and walking/jogging trails. Playscapes, disc golf and more!