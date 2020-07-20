All apartments in Leander
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

812 Hillrose DR

812 Hillrose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

812 Hillrose Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This 2018 home is ready for a new tenant to love it as the last one has! All appliances there and move in ready as of June 16th! Ever had a respectful Landlord who responds to issues quickly and respects your privacy? You have one now! 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2,048 sq feet of space, all yours!Alexa Home included! Enjoy the covered patio and WOW the back yard! Close park and walk to Glenn High. Choose from two parks, one with kayaking, fishing and walking/jogging trails. Playscapes, disc golf and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Hillrose DR have any available units?
812 Hillrose DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 812 Hillrose DR have?
Some of 812 Hillrose DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Hillrose DR currently offering any rent specials?
812 Hillrose DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Hillrose DR pet-friendly?
No, 812 Hillrose DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 812 Hillrose DR offer parking?
Yes, 812 Hillrose DR offers parking.
Does 812 Hillrose DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Hillrose DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Hillrose DR have a pool?
No, 812 Hillrose DR does not have a pool.
Does 812 Hillrose DR have accessible units?
No, 812 Hillrose DR does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Hillrose DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 Hillrose DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Hillrose DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 Hillrose DR does not have units with air conditioning.
