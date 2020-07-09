All apartments in Leander
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

2821 Coral Valley Drive

2821 Coral Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2821 Coral Valley Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2821 Coral Valley Drive Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Highlands Home for Rent in Leander, 2821 Coral Valley Dr - Exceptional 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the highly sought after area of the Highlands at Crystal Falls.

This 2015 built home offers 2147 sqft of open concept with a mother-in-law style plan. Plus your getting this all in a single story home. This wonderful home has tile throughout the main living areas and the gourmet kitchen has granite counters and stainless high end appliances. The back covered patio provides ample outdoor entertaining and living for those wonderful Texas nights.

Located in the Highlands your provided a close knit community with large amenity center, water slides, park, hike and bike trail, and so much more. Positioned in the Leander ISD your set with some of the best schools in Central Texas.

Don't miss this opportunity. It won't last long!

(RLNE2667499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have any available units?
2821 Coral Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have?
Some of 2821 Coral Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Coral Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Coral Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Coral Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Coral Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2821 Coral Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Coral Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2821 Coral Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2821 Coral Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Coral Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 Coral Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 Coral Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
