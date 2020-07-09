Amenities

2821 Coral Valley Drive Available 07/05/19 Beautiful Highlands Home for Rent in Leander, 2821 Coral Valley Dr - Exceptional 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the highly sought after area of the Highlands at Crystal Falls.



This 2015 built home offers 2147 sqft of open concept with a mother-in-law style plan. Plus your getting this all in a single story home. This wonderful home has tile throughout the main living areas and the gourmet kitchen has granite counters and stainless high end appliances. The back covered patio provides ample outdoor entertaining and living for those wonderful Texas nights.



Located in the Highlands your provided a close knit community with large amenity center, water slides, park, hike and bike trail, and so much more. Positioned in the Leander ISD your set with some of the best schools in Central Texas.



Don't miss this opportunity. It won't last long!



(RLNE2667499)