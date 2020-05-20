2440 Merton Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME IN LEANDER - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, also includes a large office and great open floorplan! The kitchen has tons of storage, a big built-in pantry, granite counters, and beautiful dark cabinets.



The master bedroom features a big window and a master bath with oversize shower and large soaking tub as well as a BIG walk-in closet.



There is gorgeous hard tile in all the common areas, and the private backyard is fully fenced with nothing behind.



Come see this great home today!



(RLNE3300152)