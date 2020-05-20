All apartments in Leander
2440 Merton Drive
2440 Merton Drive

2440 Merton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2440 Merton Dr, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME IN LEANDER - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, also includes a large office and great open floorplan! The kitchen has tons of storage, a big built-in pantry, granite counters, and beautiful dark cabinets.

The master bedroom features a big window and a master bath with oversize shower and large soaking tub as well as a BIG walk-in closet.

There is gorgeous hard tile in all the common areas, and the private backyard is fully fenced with nothing behind.

Come see this great home today!

(RLNE3300152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Merton Drive have any available units?
2440 Merton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 2440 Merton Drive have?
Some of 2440 Merton Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Merton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Merton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Merton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Merton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Merton Drive offer parking?
No, 2440 Merton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2440 Merton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Merton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Merton Drive have a pool?
No, 2440 Merton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Merton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2440 Merton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Merton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Merton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Merton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Merton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

