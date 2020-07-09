1109 Sundrops Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage media room cats allowed

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j3KgS56Azw



This home is an Entertainers Delight. Your loved ones & friends will fall in love with this the moment the enter the house.



This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home has 4 additional flex areas which can be used as Home Office, Formal Dining , Media Room & Game Room



Stunning two story foyer entrance



Home Office with French doors ( This is a boon in current situations where majority companies are allowing WFH)



Flex Area/ Formal Dinning Room



Luxurious MasterBedroom & MasterBathroom on the main floor, with walk in closet



Open Family Room with high ceilings



Casual Dining area overlooking the backyard



Huge Game Room on the second floor.



Three bedrooms & two full baths on the second floor



Media room on the second floor



Big backyard (Lot size 6000 sqft)



This home has a corner for everyone



Oak Creek offers brand new homes in the highly acclaimed Leander ISD.



Our convenient location is just minutes from

183 Toll Road

Metro Rail Station

The Parke

1890 Ranch shopping centers

The SW Williamson County Regional Park

The HEB Center at Cedar Park,

Brand new ACC San Gabriel campus.

Community amenities include trails, parks, a playground, and pool.