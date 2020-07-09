All apartments in Leander
1109 Sundrops Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:07 AM

1109 Sundrops Street

1109 Sundrops Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Sundrops Street, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j3KgS56Azw

This home is an Entertainers Delight. Your loved ones & friends will fall in love with this the moment the enter the house.

This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home has 4 additional flex areas which can be used as Home Office, Formal Dining , Media Room & Game Room

Stunning two story foyer entrance

Home Office with French doors ( This is a boon in current situations where majority companies are allowing WFH)

Flex Area/ Formal Dinning Room

Luxurious MasterBedroom & MasterBathroom on the main floor, with walk in closet

Open Family Room with high ceilings

Casual Dining area overlooking the backyard

Huge Game Room on the second floor.

Three bedrooms & two full baths on the second floor

Media room on the second floor

Big backyard (Lot size 6000 sqft)

This home has a corner for everyone

Oak Creek offers brand new homes in the highly acclaimed Leander ISD.

Our convenient location is just minutes from
183 Toll Road
Metro Rail Station
The Parke
1890 Ranch shopping centers
The SW Williamson County Regional Park
The HEB Center at Cedar Park,
Brand new ACC San Gabriel campus.
Community amenities include trails, parks, a playground, and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Sundrops Street have any available units?
1109 Sundrops Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1109 Sundrops Street have?
Some of 1109 Sundrops Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Sundrops Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Sundrops Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Sundrops Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Sundrops Street is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Sundrops Street offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Sundrops Street offers parking.
Does 1109 Sundrops Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Sundrops Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Sundrops Street have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Sundrops Street has a pool.
Does 1109 Sundrops Street have accessible units?
No, 1109 Sundrops Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Sundrops Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Sundrops Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Sundrops Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1109 Sundrops Street has units with air conditioning.

