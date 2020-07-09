1109 Sundrops Street

Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j3KgS56Azw
This home is an Entertainers Delight. Your loved ones & friends will fall in love with this the moment the enter the house.
This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home has 4 additional flex areas which can be used as Home Office, Formal Dining , Media Room & Game Room
Stunning two story foyer entrance
Home Office with French doors ( This is a boon in current situations where majority companies are allowing WFH)
Flex Area/ Formal Dinning Room
Luxurious MasterBedroom & MasterBathroom on the main floor, with walk in closet
Open Family Room with high ceilings
Casual Dining area overlooking the backyard
Huge Game Room on the second floor.
Three bedrooms & two full baths on the second floor
Media room on the second floor
Big backyard (Lot size 6000 sqft)
This home has a corner for everyone
Oak Creek offers brand new homes in the highly acclaimed Leander ISD.
Our convenient location is just minutes from
183 Toll Road
Metro Rail Station
The Parke
1890 Ranch shopping centers
The SW Williamson County Regional Park
The HEB Center at Cedar Park,
Brand new ACC San Gabriel campus.
Community amenities include trails, parks, a playground, and pool.